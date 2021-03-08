https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/03/08/insanity-wrap-160-burger-king-cracks-joke-woke-brigade-cracks-skulls-n1430264

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is an eye-catching joke in service to a progressive aide program still a joke if no one gets it?

Answer: That’s not funny.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Minneapolis is about to feel the burn

Joe and Hunter used your tax dollars to pay for the press services they could have gotten for free

The only thing in the world worse than a rich and famous person complaining about their fame and fortune is three of them

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Using an ironic tweet early Monday, Burger King UK launched a new program to train female chefs… and the unironic woke left went predictably bonkers.

Insanity Wrap spent far too much time this morning enjoying all the hot blue-on-blue action.

Hashtagged for International Women’s Day, BKUK explained: “Only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career.”

Insanity Wrap loves opportunity. It’s the American Dream, even the UK, which is why BKUK’s “new scholarship programme… will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams!”

A few choice replies:

If you’re looking so many rapid-fire facepalms that your face and palm open up a worm portal to an alternate reality where the woke don’t exist, then Insanity Wrap highly recommends clicking over for the whole thread.

The hateful replies seem mostly to have come from young people, who appreciate irony in the same way that our Golden Retriever (Tyberius) appreciates orbital mechanics.

If there’s no treat or head scritches involved, then Ty just doesn’t care. If something isn’t flawlessly, relentlessly, and obviously woke, then our young leftist friends in the UK will burn it like their forebears would burn a witch.

Because that’s, um, progressive.

At the rate cancel culture is growing and evolving, we’re only weeks away from Burger King being forced to change its name to Burger Outlet and fire all of its male employees.

The straight ones and biological ones, anyway.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

The extreme Minnesota Uprising group retweeted this post. It tells people to “not get in the way of each other’s rebellion.” #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/HkjYu5lfw6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 8, 2021

It is with a morbid fascination that Insanity Wrap waits for Tuesday morning’s headlines out of Minnesota.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

The craziest person in the world is the one who doesn’t know this kind of thing goes on all the time.

According to White House visitor logs, dozens upon dozens of prominent Washington journalists were guests at this prestigious party three times—in 2011, 2014, and 2016. No reporters from right-leaning or conservative media outlets were invited. An examination of the visitor logs suggests 2011 was the first year journalists were invited. And while invitations were extended for 2012 and 2013, none of the invitees were actually logged into the VPR. The event wasn’t held in 2015, as it fell soon after the funeral of Beau Biden. Some reporters attended the pool party just once, while some attended all three times. Photos of the events appeared in the hallways of the West Wing.

And then the press buried all those Hunter Biden stories about knocked up strippers, drugs, Chinese money, etc. as best they could.

Weird.

There’s just one thing that bothers Insanity Wrap.

The difference between a prostitute and a slut — or, not to be sexist about it, between a gigolo and an ordinary guy — is that the slut/ordinary guy will service you for free.

Apparently, the Bidens failed to appreciate the difference, because when it comes to Democrats, the press is never less than willing.

Your Daily Dose of Celebrity Nonsense

Billionaire interviews millionaire Royals to discuss their oppression. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/moPWlwdgcF — Mark (@defymarxism) March 8, 2021

Well put.

By Insanity Wrap’s math, last night’s program included 1.5 black persons, well over a billion dollars in net worth, endless celebrity and endorsement opportunities, and the ability to go or live anywhere they want.

Well, except for at Buckingham Palace, but only because they pissed all over that particular privilege.

Our Commonwealth friends are more than angry over the whole thing. Gray Connolly summed it up thusly:

Well that was all quite awful but hopefully it was all worth it to Harry to rubbish his family …. the ingrate wastrel. Even by the standards of self pitying and indulged cavalry alumnus, this made James Hewitt seem like the Duke of Marlborough. Good riddance.

“Ingrate wastrel.” Insanity Wrap wishes we’d written that.

Raheem Kassam has a brief video clip of Markle blinking seven times in about a second while saying, “That’s the truth.”

Uh-huh.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

(Via PJ’s own Bryan Preston.)

In which the CDC rediscovers the concept of the margin of error:

During March 1–December 31, 2020, state-issued mask mandates applied in 2,313 (73.6%) of the 3,142 U.S. counties. Mask mandates were associated with a 0.5 percentage point decrease (p = 0.02) in daily COVID-19 case growth rates 1–20 days after implementation and decreases of 1.1, 1.5, 1.7, and 1.8 percentage points 21–40, 41–60, 61–80, and 81–100 days, respectively, after implementation (p<0.01 for all) (Table 1) (Figure). Mask mandates were associated with a 0.7 percentage point decrease (p = 0.03) in daily COVID-19 death growth rates 1–20 days after implementation and decreases of 1.0, 1.4, 1.6, and 1.9 percentage points 21–40, 41–60, 61–80, and 81–100 days, respectively, after implementation (p<0.01 for all). Daily case and death growth rates before implementation of mask mandates were not statistically different from the reference period.

Emphasis added.

Draw your own conclusions.

Meanwhile, in Colorado…

(Image by Leonardo Marchini from Pixabay.)

What part of “shall not be infringed” do they not understand?

Democratic lawmakers are looking to mandate that firearms that could be accessible to children, teenagers or adults living in the home who shouldn’t have access to a gun be securely stored when not in use. If that’s found not to be the case, gun owners could face a Class 2 misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $1,000, or both. Democrats are also looking to require gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to police within five days of finding out they’re missing. If they don’t, they could face a civil infraction of a $25 fine for the first failure to report; a second failure could result in an unclassified misdemeanor charge, carrying a fine of up to $500.

A firearm you can’t get to quickly when you need it most might be “kept” but you sure don’t get to “bear” it.

Lawmakers always forget the “bear” part, always so conveniently.

On the second part, we’re cool. Consider this notice to our local police that all of Insanity Wrap’s firearms were lost in a tragic fishing accident and that we were too drunk to remember which lake.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Seattle spends $64,000/year per homeless person. And the homeless? still live in tents on the sidewalk. Where does the money go? pic.twitter.com/D7yhPfdKGl — james mccomb (@denver_mccomb) March 7, 2021

A working person making $64,000 in Seattle could have a decent-ish apartment and still have enough left over for Uber rides to go enjoy most of what the city has to offer.

But nobody is giving the homeless that kind of money and telling them, “OK, you can get that apartment and groceries now.”

Instead, the homeless are being administered. In other words, they aren’t a problem to be solved but are instead they serve as the justification for more and more administration.

Yet another example of something Insanity Wrap has been saying for a very long time: If throwing money at problems solved problems, then we’d have long ago run out of problems to throw money at.

One More Thing…

(Created by the author.)

You might try to change Insanity Wrap’s mind… except you know we’re right.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

