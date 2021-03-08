https://hannity.com/media-room/it-begins-ny-republicans-introduce-resolution-to-impeach-andrew-cuomo/

“Cuomo himself was the first to call for other people to resign immediately as soon as there were any allegations,” he added. “Does the Governor now hold himself to the same standard? The media mob, from the very beginning, they were rarely interested in any serious coverage of Cuomo.”

“Andrew Cuomo remains defiant; claiming he never actually did anything wrong as Governor, ever. The Democratic Party want him to leave and resign,” said Hannity.

Sean Hannity weighed-in Wednesday night on the latest scandals surrounding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo; saying the media mob was never interested in asking real questions about the top Democrat.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo To Be Stripped of Emergency CoVID Powers

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.21

A new deal reached by legislators in Albany, New York will strip Governor Andrew Cuomo of key powers and executive authority given to the Democrat to handle the state’s CoVID-19 pandemic early last year.

“I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight, and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

BREAKING: Cuomo to Be Stripped of Pandemic Emergency Powers in Legislative Deal https://t.co/rJxITmhds1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 2, 2021

“The changes come amid mounting calls for Cuomo to resign, as he faces three worsening scandals — accusations of sexual harassment by at least three young women, accusations of verbal abuse by legislators, and accusations of mismanagement in the handling of the pandemic in nursing homes,” reports NBC New York.

“A year into the pandemic, and as New Yorkers receive the vaccine, the temporary emergency powers have served their purpose – it is time for them to be repealed,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said. “These temporary emergency powers were granted as New York was devastated by a virus we knew nothing about. Now it is time for our government to return to regular order.”

