Janice Dean, a journalist who lost both of her in-laws to COVID in New York nursing homes during the pandemic, has called on the New York state legislature to begin the impeachment process for Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo has stated unequivocally that he will not resign despite facing dual scandals of nursing home deaths as a result of his policy to transfer COVID-positive patients back to care homes, and mounting charges of workplace sexual harassment.

Cuomo has apologized for the sexual harassment allegations, though his position on the nursing home deaths, which his top aide Melissa DeLaRosa said they covered up on purpose to avoid political fallout from the Trump administration, is that it wasn’t his fault.

Speaking to Fox News, Dean said “Yeah, I don’t think he will resign. That’s not what he is all about. He’ll never resign, even though he has told other lawmakers and politicians to resign for much less.

“And I get that the sexual harassment charges are salacious and all of the national news channels are on the bandwagon of #MeToo, but I fear that we’re losing sight of the nursing home issue where we lost over 15,000 elderly partly because of his mandate.

“One year ago, almost one year ago, he issued that deadly mandate to put infected patients into nursing homes for 46 days and he covered up those numbers. So I want lawmakers to start the impeachment process.”



