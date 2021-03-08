https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/08/jen-psaki-says-the-white-house-believes-it-took-courage-for-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-to-share-their-struggles-with-oprah/

As Twitchy has reported, everyone from Megyn Kelly to Piers Morgan has been blasting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the “woe-is-me” interview they gave Sunday night on CBS. For some reason, a reporter at Monday’s White House press briefing asked about the White House’s reaction to the interview — particularly about the racism the couple has faced (and which CNN’s Don Lemon is willing to accept without evidence).

Psaki wouldn’t say much about the interview — Harry and Meghan are private citizens, now, after all — but she did remark on how it took great courage for the couple to talk about their struggles with mental health and other issues.

What a struggle:

Which will come first? Dr. Jill and Joe Biden’s interview with Oprah, or Joe’s first press conference?

