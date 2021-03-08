https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/jim-hoft-courtenay-turner-podcast-gateway-pundit-uncover-election-irregularities-corruption-rnc-following-2020-video/

Last week The Gateway Pundit founder and Editor-in-Chief Jim Hoft joined Courtenay Turner on her “Right vs. Wrong The Courtenay Turner Podcast.”

During the 45 minute interview, the two discussed the irregularities and fraud of the 2020 election and current Gateway Pundit investigations.

This was an explosive interview.

The Gateway Pundit did more to uncover the election fraud in our investigations than the Republican Party did with all of their resources since Election Day.

The RNC and Republican groups collected over $200 million to investigate the fraud. Where did that go?

We also know the deep state FBI did not lift a finger to investigate any of the fraudulent activities in the 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit used our sources and small donations to uncover “irregularities” and corruption in Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, etc. since Election Day.

Hope you enjoy the interview.

** You can donate to The Gateway Pundit’s ongoing investigations and proceedings here.

