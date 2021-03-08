https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/08/journalists-dont-care-about-the-truth-ted-cruz-calls-out-dems-and-the-media-over-how-they-described-his-amendment-to-the-covid-19-relief-bill/

In a response to actor Morgan Fairchild, Sen. Ted Cruz unleashed a fact-filled 10-tweet tweetstorm where he called out Dems and the media for lying about his amendment to “prohibit sending those $$ to criminals (murderers, rapists, child molesters) currently IN PRISON”:

1/x THREAD Want to understand why we’re so divided? Why each side seems to live in alternate universes? Take a moment & examine the misinformation here (both deliberate & inadvertent). FACT 1: Dem spending bill sends $1400 to each adult in US. FACT 2: Dems voted against… https://t.co/gqk1QnG3GY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

2/x …my amendment to prohibit sending those $$ to criminals (murderers, rapists, child molesters) currently IN PRISON. EVERY Dem voted to send criminals the $$. FACT 3: I then called up my amendment to prohibit illegal aliens from getting the $1400 checks. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

3/x FACT 4: Durbin then screamed “liar!” and insisted no illegal immigrants would get $$ because the bill requires social security numbers. FACT 5: Lefty “press” outlets, like Daily Beast, dutifully repeated Durbin’s charge. They did ZERO fact checking fo their own, just said… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

4/x …that my claim that illegal immigrants would get the $$ was “false.” FACT 6: Lefty pundits & celebrities like Morgan Fairchild happily repeat the charge that I “lied.” They know none of the facts, but in this politically charged world, the other side must always be wrong. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

5/x FACT 7: As it so happens, it was Durbin who was lying, and he knew it. Why? FACT 8: There are 12mm or more illegal immigrants. 60% of them are from visa overstays. Many (if not most) of them have social security numbers. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

6/x FACT 9: When Durbin said “illegal immigrants don’t have social security numbers,” he was deliberately saying something false, knowing it would be repeated. FACT 10: Under the bill’s language, MILLIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS will get the $1400 checks. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

7/x FACT 11: My amendment required that recipients would be “lawfully present,” i.e., legal. FACT 12: When Durbin falsely said ZERO illegal immigrants would get $$, I asked if he would yield for a question. Schumer, sitting next to him, bellowed “no!!” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

8/x FACT 13: If Durbin had taken my Q, I would have asked, “if you’re right that no illegal aliens will get $$ under this bill…WHY ARE YOU AND EVERY DEM OPPOSING MY AMENDMENT TO DO JUST THAT?” The answer is that Durbin was lying, and he knew that Lefty partisans would… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

9/x …reflexively believe his gals charge that I was the one lying. FACT 14: When the checks go out, millions of illegal immigrants WILL GET $1400 checks. PREDICTION: the Lefty press & pundits won’t cover it, and won’t care. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

10/x Sadly, that’s why we’re so divided. Facts don’t matter. Journalists don’t care about truth. Everyone is a partisan warrior. And we only believe news from our own side. For America to come together, this must change. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 7, 2021

And now we wait for the inevitable stories of people getting relief payments they’re not entitled to.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

