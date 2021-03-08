https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/just-cdc-says-fully-vaccinated-people-can-meet-indoors-without-face-masks-social-distancing/

Covid vaccine passports here we come.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday announced that fully vaccinated people can meet indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

“There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in the privacy of their own homes. Everyone — even those who are vaccinated — should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

People who have been fully inoculated can now visit their own family members according to the new CDC guidelines.

“For example, fully vaccinated grandparents can visit indoors with their unvaccinated healthy daughter and her healthy children without wearing masks or physical distancing, provided none of the unvaccinated family members are at risk of severe COVID-19,” according to the CDC guidance.

Via the CDC:

This is the first set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people. This guidance will be updated and expanded based on the level of community spread of SARS-CoV-2, the proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated, and the rapidly evolving science on COVID-19 vaccines. For the purposes of this guidance, people are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 ≥2 weeks after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or ≥2 weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson [J&J]/Janssen ).† The following recommendations apply to non-healthcare settings. Fully vaccinated people can: Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

Nearly 60 million Americans have already received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine thanks to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed.”

The CDC is still advising fully vaccinated people to avoid large crowds and to wear a mask and maintain social distancing around unvaccinated people who are high risk for disease.

