The incredibly forced controversy about Pepe Le Pew has been enough to get comedian Larry the Cable Guy to say ENOUGH:

“The controversial French skunk.” Lol😂😂. These cancel morons literally have mental problems. Push back folks. Seriously, we’re neck deep in commie stupidity. Just say no to thugs. “Controversial French skunk” 🤦🏼‍♂️. 🤪🤪. Absolute moronic insanity. PUSH BACK! pic.twitter.com/LmMofJLlfL — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 8, 2021

If a horny skunk offends you don’t watch the damn thing. The fact I even have to write the phrase “if a horny skunk offends you” shows what an actual cartoon country were becoming. pic.twitter.com/TIKR73777i — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 8, 2021

Well, there it is! And what’s next?

Wonder when they will come for Woody Woodpecker. pic.twitter.com/Jby2lYcrZM — Ryan Corbett (@ryancorbett1) March 8, 2021

Soon — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 8, 2021

It wouldn’t be surprising (as soon as they’re finished trying to get Jeep Cherokees renamed).

