Michigan Attorney Matthew DePerno and Michigan House candidate Melissa Carone will speak tonight at an undisclosed location in Michigan.

The location was not announced earlier due to the cancel-culture mob in the state who would threaten attendees at the event.

In DecemberAttorney Matthew Deperno released the findings from his forensic examination on 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim County, MI where thousands of votes flipped from President Trump to Joe Biden on November 3, 2020. DePerno and his investigative team found that Dominion voting machines were set At 68.05% error rate… Meaning 68.05% of ballots could be sent out for mass adjudication, giving individuals or machines the ability to alter results.

Matthew DePerno continues to investigate the Dominion machines used in the Michigan election.

On Monday Michigan House candidate Mellissa Carone will also speak at the event.

Melissa witnessed the election fraud at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan in November.

She spoke out and was brutally abused by the left for telling the truth.

This ought to be a great event tonight!

Here is the livestream video from Michigan tonight via 100% Fed Up and Gateway Pundit.

