The Marine Corps Inspector General is reviewing the handling of events that led to a Marine posting a video on TikTok that went viral about a misconduct case, the service said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“At the request of Lt. Gen. Brian D. Beaudreault, Commanding General, II Marine Expeditionary Force, the Inspector General of the Marine Corps is reviewing the handling of the events – going back to 2016 – that led to the Marine posting a video on TikTok on Feb. 18, 2021, which implied the improper handling of misconduct,” said Marine Corps Capt. Casey Littesy in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“The Marine Corps takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, and we are committed to ensuring the laws and policies for handling allegations of misconduct are followed,” she said.

The Marine posted a video on TikTok last month in which she sobbed and said her perpetrator had admitted guilt and was in the process of being separated from the Marine Corps until Beaudreault allegedly decided to retain him.

“I’ve dedicated my life to the military and the Marine Corps and everything that I’ve done and that I was able to see my f*cking perpetrator in court and how much it f*cking sucked,” she said in the video.

The video garnered attention on social media and even got the attention of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who called the video “deeply disturbing.”

The Marine Corps released a statement that said the video referred to an allegation of misconduct regarding the “wrongful appropriation and distribution of personal information.”

“We are aware of the video circulating social media concerning one of our Marines. This video specifically refers to an allegation of misconduct regarding the wrongful appropriation and distribution of personal information. The current administrative separation process for the accused perpetrator mentioned in the video is ongoing,” it said.

The service several days later further clarified that the video was in reference to a case in which the accused Marine transferred personal information from another Marine’s cell phone to his own personal device.

“A proper investigation was conducted that substantiated the accusation. The Marine was found guilty, receiving a non-judicial punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He was reduced in rank, received forfeiture of pay, and was processed for administrative separation from service. Final actions in the administrative separation process are ongoing,” it said.

“The Marine who released the video has since met with her chain of command and was provided advocacy and support resources available by the command and the installation. The Marine has made a public request for privacy and we ask that her privacy be respected. The command takes any allegation of an orders violation or any criminal offense seriously, and provides the required assistance to any and all victims,” it added.

The Marine has since deleted her Twitter account.

