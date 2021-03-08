https://www.dailywire.com/news/markle-tells-oprah-royal-family-expressed-concerns-about-skin-color-of-her-son

In an interview she and her husband conducted with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday night, Meghan Markle made the explosive charge that someone inside the royal family had told her husband Prince Harry while she was pregnant with their son Archie that they were concerned about how dark the skin of the child would be.

Markle claimed that contrary to reports in the press that she and Harry had chosen for their son not to be given a royal title, others had made the decision for them. She told Winfrey, “It was not our decision to make,” as Oprah Magazine reported.

The exchange was preceded by Markle claiming that when she was pregnant with Archie, she was told that Archie wouldn’t be given a title and that he wouldn’t have the same security he would have had with a title. Winfrey asked, “How did they explain to you that your son, the great-grandson of the Queen, wasn’t going to be a prince? You certainly must have had some conversations with Harry about it and had your own suspicions as to why they didn’t want to make Archie a prince. Why do you think that is?”

In the exchange revolving around Markle’s charge, Winfrey asked, “What are those thoughts? Why do you think that is? Do you think it was because of his race? And I know that’s a loaded question, but —”

Markle: I can give you an honest answer. In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we had in tandem the conversation of, “He won’t be given security, he’s not gonna be given a title,” and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born. And — Winfrey: What? Markle: And — Winfrey: Who, who is having that conversation with you? What? Markle: So, um … Winfrey: There’s a conversat — hold up — Markle There are several conversa — there are several conversations. Winfrey: There’s a conversation. With you. Markel: With Harry. Winfrey: About how dark your baby is going to be. Markle: Potentially and what that would mean or look like. Winfrey: Who? And you’re not going to tell me who had the conversation? Markle: I think that would be very damaging to them.

“Markle confirmed that Harry had spoken to a close family member on the subject of their future child’s skin color,” Oprah Magazine noted.

Harry confirmed the alleged incident to Oprah, saying, “That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked. I’m not comfortable sharing it.”

At one point Winfrey asked, “They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?” Markle responded, “I wasn’t able to follow up. If that’s the assumption you’re making…that would be a safe one.”

