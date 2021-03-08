https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/08/matthew-yglesias-the-medias-uncritical-lauding-of-andrew-cuomo-and-the-lincoln-project-never-happened/

All it would take would be a quick search of our archives for “Drew Holden” and “Andrew Cuomo” to prove that Andrew Cuomo, the International Emmy winner with the seven-figure book deal, was the subject of a great deal of uncritical lauding by the media. And then there was the Lincoln Project, whose leaders were featured on “60 Minutes.” But according to Vox co-founder Matthew Yglesias, not only has the media slobbering over the Lincoln Project and Cuomo come to an end with the end of the Trump administration — it never existed in the first place.

The uncritical lauding of Andrew Cuomo and The Lincoln Project in “the media” are two good examples of things that have come to an end now that Trump is gone, but also that never happened in the first place. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 8, 2021

Enjoy the endless examples of this people are going to provide you with… https://t.co/0y6kUoAnDB — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 8, 2021

Aren’t you just mother’s little darling? https://t.co/a2Pw0wHG2o pic.twitter.com/YTbEwZgOor — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 8, 2021

I guarantee @DrewHolden360 could do a thread that could go on for days that lets @mattyglesias know how wrong this is. https://t.co/EQhDJNeCda — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 8, 2021

He has. Several times.

And I guarantee it wouldn’t matter one bit to Matt. Facts are not his business. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 8, 2021

The Lincoln Project got a whole segment on 60 Minutes right before the election… ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Bryce (@brycesub) March 8, 2021

Bro the NYT gave them an oped to launch and fundraise for their Super PAC, ask anyone who works in politics whether this is favorable treatment. pic.twitter.com/Hv3RoEWShF — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 8, 2021

Lot of this going around lately: pic.twitter.com/TDovR4OXtp — Left Sock (@aleftsock) March 8, 2021

Cuomo’s governing was so good he won an Emmy. — SometimesRational (@SometimesRatio1) March 8, 2021

This is gaslighting Mathew — Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) March 8, 2021

This, here, is some pretty funny stuff. — Lowell George Washington (@deanriehm) March 8, 2021

I’d actually like to see metrics on what the positive versus negative sentiment was in contemporary article count, airtime, and media-class tweets, because I remember a LOT of lauding. — Traveler in the Undiscovered Country (@landsunseen) March 8, 2021

This one requires an explanation — Takey McTakeFace (@HereForTheTakes) March 8, 2021

You almost had me there 😆 — KD (@Kddid15) March 8, 2021

Seriously?? — Benin Bryant (@beninbf) March 8, 2021

Maybe it wasn’t 100% of the media, but it was enough to vastly skew the public perception of Cuomo. — Leo “Pigouvian Tax Enjoyer” (@badtakes4free) March 8, 2021

The New York Post actually retained its skepticism of Cuomo.

This is your worst take in a long time. — John Fenton (@jhfenton) March 8, 2021

He has so many I don’t even try to rank them anymore. — Audrey the Hermit (@HedwigGraymalk) March 8, 2021

Did you mean “never *should have* happened”? Because they definitely happened. — Josh Henry (@j_henry2) March 8, 2021

I don’t know how you could possibly arrive at this conclusion if you have any basis in reality. — Flurypd (@FluryPD) March 8, 2021

This is absolute gaslighting. Maybe there were moments of criticism, but all you had to do was listen to @karaswisher and @profgalloway for example gushing about the lincoln project to know the general attitude. — Alexander Xenopoulos (@A_XENOP) March 8, 2021

I’ll give you the Lincoln project but cuomo was absolutely uncritically lauded. I truly have no idea how you can say that that was not the case. — mark (@mjones472) March 8, 2021

Imagine watching the last 12 months and believing that Cuomo wasn’t uncritically lauded. Lol — Vostrain (@vostrain) March 8, 2021

“Never happened” They gave Cuomo an Emmy that they had to invent, yeah, it definitely happened — BobbyRiggsTanked (@RiggsTanked) March 8, 2021

There’s no way you typed this with a straight face. — Sark’s my Coach (@Tittlewk93) March 8, 2021

What…are you talking about. Both were uncritically lauded on a massive scale, particularly on CNN and MSNBC. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 8, 2021

Bad take man — Scott Ellerin (@ScottEllerin) March 8, 2021

your #1 worst take — Doom&Coom (@CorrectOpinionz) March 8, 2021

You’re sounding like a bit of a dumbass here not gonna lie — Friendly Saul Kripke (@FKripke) March 8, 2021

Hard hitting coverage of Gov Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/nxa58oYswf — JustHappyToBeHere2020 (@JHere2020) March 8, 2021

What planet did you spend the last year on? 💩 pic.twitter.com/hNwdStUaGW — Danny Hellman (@dannyhellman) March 8, 2021

CNN having Chris Cuomo break all journalistic integrity to interview his brother and back slap him for what a great job he was doing on COVID was a new low — BobbyRiggsTanked (@RiggsTanked) March 8, 2021

Your logic is that things which happened on cable news didn’t happen in the media since the media is bigger than cable news? Things which happened in Miami happened in Florida though Florida is bigger than Miami. — Eric J (@EricJafMN) March 8, 2021

I think I understand your point, which is that “the media” is bigger than just CNN headlines, but I’m getting “Don’t believe your lying eyes” vibes here. Cuomo and the LP people were plainly unethical, incompetent dirtbags who were given TONS of free media and narrative praise. — Sloth Redux (@SlothRedux) March 8, 2021

Is this a bit? If “the media” refers to mainstream non-right wing media, ie. CNN/MSNBC, NYT/WaPo, that absolutely did in fact happen. Why the hell are you trying to rewrite history? — Ben Weinberg (@bweiny) March 8, 2021

Do you just tweet the dumbest shit on purpose? — The other side of my ass🌹 (@MobileJ87) March 8, 2021

As someone mentioned in the comments, how could the uncritical lauding have come to an end if it never existed in the first place?

Related:

‘They failed’: Drew Holden takes a series of hammers to media and blue-checks who enabled Andrew Cuomo’s COVID19 reign of terror https://t.co/GTruLPlXls — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 12, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

