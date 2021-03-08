https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/08/matthew-yglesias-the-medias-uncritical-lauding-of-andrew-cuomo-and-the-lincoln-project-never-happened/

All it would take would be a quick search of our archives for “Drew Holden” and “Andrew Cuomo” to prove that Andrew Cuomo, the International Emmy winner with the seven-figure book deal, was the subject of a great deal of uncritical lauding by the media. And then there was the Lincoln Project, whose leaders were featured on “60 Minutes.” But according to Vox co-founder Matthew Yglesias, not only has the media slobbering over the Lincoln Project and Cuomo come to an end with the end of the Trump administration — it never existed in the first place.

He has. Several times.

The New York Post actually retained its skepticism of Cuomo.

As someone mentioned in the comments, how could the uncritical lauding have come to an end if it never existed in the first place?

