Former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskillClaire Conner McCaskillThe Memo: Punish Trump or risk a repeat, warn Democrats GOP senators criticized for appearing to pay half-hearted attention to trial Hawley watches trial from visitor’s gallery MORE (D) ruled out the possibility of running to replace Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntBiden gets involved to help break Senate logjam Top Republican: ‘Outrageous’ to extend National Guard deployment at Capitol Five takeaways from dramatic Capitol security hearing MORE (R-Mo.) on Monday after he announced that he would not seek reelection in 2022.

In a tweet shortly after Blunt’s announcement, McCaskill said that she would not seek public office again. Following her 2018 defeat by Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyDeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll Chamber of Commerce clarifies stance on lawmakers who voted against election certification Crenshaw pours cold water on 2024 White House bid: ‘Something will emerge’ MORE (R-Mo.), McCaskill took a job as a political analyst with MSNBC and NBC News.

“To all that are asking: thank you to the many who have said kind things. But I will never run for office again. Nope. Not gonna happen. Never. I am so happy I feel guilty sometimes,” she tweeted.

McCaskill’s announcement came minutes after a similar remark made by Jason Kander, who previously served as a Democratic member of the Missouri state House as well as the state’s secretary of state.

“Regarding the Senate in ‘22: Always nice to be asked. Thanks. My decision not to run was never about who I’d run against,” Kander tweeted.

“I’m the President of @VCP_HQ and we’re building campuses for vets around the USA,” he added. “Love this work, don’t want a new job. I’ll campaign for the Dem nominee!”

Blunt’s retirement raises the prospect of another potential seat pickup for Senate Democrats next year, though his seat has been held by Republicans since the late 1980s. He is the fifth Senate Republican to say he will not seek reelection in 2022.

