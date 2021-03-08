https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-markle-claims-kate-middleton-made-her-cry

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle claimed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that her sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, made her cry, despite rumors of the reverse floating online.

Ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, rumors swirled online that Markle made Middleton cry over some dispute relating to flower girl dresses. According to Markle, it was Middleton who made her cry and who later apologized.

The apparent fight, Markle said in the interview published Sunday, was a “turning point” in her relationship with the British royal family, The Hill reported Monday:

Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed Markle and her husband and Prince Harry on CBS on Sunday, asked about tabloid reports that Markle had previously made Middleton cry. Markle told Winfrey she had heard about the reports, which dated back to approximately six months after her wedding but said the “reverse happened.” Meghan said that the women had disagreed over flower girl dresses, but Kate later apologized and brought her flowers and a note. “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something, pertaining, yes, the issue was correct about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings, Meghan said. “I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something,” Meghan added, saying that she “would hope” that Middleton “would have wanted that corrected.” Meghan also said that she was being “blamed for something I didn’t do, but happened to me.” “Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true,” Meghan said, to which Winfrey asked why nobody spoke out to clarify the story. “That’s a good question,” Meghan responded.

The interview with Markle and Prince Harry made waves on Sunday night, mostly because of claims Markle made about alleged racism from within the royal family and her son’s skin tone, though she failed to identify many specifics.

“Markle made the explosive charge that someone inside the royal family had told her husband Prince Harry while she was pregnant with their son Archie that they were concerned about how dark the skin of the child would be,” The Daily Wire reported Monday.

Markle said her husband “had spoken to a close family member on the subject of their future child’s skin color,” according Oprah Magazine.

“That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked. I’m not comfortable sharing it,” the prince reportedly said.

“They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?” Winfrey asked. Markle responded, “I wasn’t able to follow up. If that’s the assumption you’re making…that would be a safe one.”

Prince Harry and Markle announced their upcoming split from the Royal family to become “financially independent” in January 2020.

Meghan Markle debunks the reports that she made Kate Middleton cry, saying that it was the other way around: “The reverse happened. She was upset about something. She owned it and bought me flowers.” pic.twitter.com/Saof51RZHS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2021

Related: Markle Tells Oprah: Royal Family Expressed ‘Concerns’ About Skin Color Of Her Son

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

