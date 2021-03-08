https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/meghan-markle-wears-kilt-family/

Oprah sat down for a chit chat with Prince Harry and his wife – the aggrieved Meghan Markle. It was the No. 1 trending story in the nation.

And I’m not quite sure why – I thought our forefathers fought a war so we wouldn’t have to be concerned with Britain’s royal family.

Anyway, the prince and his wife jumped back into the spotlight to complain about how much they hate being in the spotlight.

The ex-royals laughingly told Oprah they wanted to shun fame and fortune. If that were true, Prince Harry would’ve moved his family to Nebraska and taken a job at Jiffy Lube.

By the way, you might have noticed Ms. Markle’s dress: a black, triple silk get-up designed by Giorgio Armani.

It’s not available off-the-rack at Dress For Less or TJ Maxx. That’s because Ms. Markle’s get-up cost $4,700.

Oh yeah – that’s real oppressive.

In fairness, I chose not to watch a pair of multi-millionaires wallowing in their own self-pity and privilege.

However, I did see snippets, and it was an absolute horror show. Prince Harry looked miserable, as if someone had sucked all the joy out of his life.

Even President Trump warned the young prince about the high-maintenance Hollywood actress.

“I wish a lot of luck to Harry,” the president said. “Cause he’s going to need it.”

I’m not a marriage counselor, but I’d be willing to bet a case of Earl Grey tea that Ms. Markle wears the kilt in that relationship.

The ex-royals made all sorts of heinous accusations against the royal family – none of which are remotely believable.

Like a good woke American, Ms. Markle charged that the royal family was bothered by the skin color of her son. When you don’t have a legitimate grievance, you always play the race card.

Ms. Markle, who is biracial, said there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Oprah was left nearly speechless. “What?”

Winfrey told Gayle King that she pressed Prince Harry on and off camera about who made such a terrible comment. But he declined to name names.

“He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations,” Winfrey said.

For Prince Harry to allow his wife to make such a scandalous charge without naming names is cowardly. But it’s also very telling – I suspect the missus was spewing fake news.

That’s what Prince Harry gets for hitching his wagon to an American leftist instead of a nice British gal who knows the difference between a crumpet and a Toad in the Hole.

To be honest, I’m not sure Prince Harry and his wife are going to be happy with the global reaction from their Oprah tell-all.

They came across not so much as victims of the Crown as they did spoiled brats.

