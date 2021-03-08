https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/michigan-prosecutor-says-criminal-charges-possible-against-gov-whitmer?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A county prosecutor in Michigan says he would charge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in connection with COVID-related deaths in nursing homes if her decision to allow some virus patients to stay in such facilities showed a “willful neglect of office.”

Whitmer is being criticized for the state’s plan since the start of the pandemic to put stable COVID patients in long-term care facilities.

“If we find there’s been willful neglect of office, if we find there’s been reckless endangerment of a person’s life by bringing them in then we would move forward with charges against the governor,” New Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido told Detroit’s 7 Action News on Monday. “Of course, we would. Nobody’s above the law in this state.”

Lucido also said his office’s investigation into virus-related deaths in nursing homes has been impeded by so-called HIPAA laws that protect patient information. So he’s urged residents who’ve lost loved ones – either a nursing home staffer or resident – to seek out that information and file a wrongful death complaint if appropriate.

Whitmer called said Lucido’s a “shameful political attacks based in neither fact nor reality.”

