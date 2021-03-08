https://clashdaily.com/2021/03/newly-released-cdc-guidelines-for-people-who-are-fully-vaccinated-still-include-restrictions-heres-the-411/

The experts are saying that just because you get “The Jab” life doesn’t return to the pre-COVID era for you.

Take note that the term “fully vaccinated” is the key here, it doesn’t mean once you’ve received the full dose of the vaccine, it’s two weeks after that. With the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, that means two weeks after the second dose, and two weeks after the single dose of the Johson & Johnson vaccine.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced the new guidelines on Monday during a White House COVID-19 briefing.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated individuals can look forward to the following:

You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. However, if you live in a group setting (like a correctional or detention facility or group home) and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.



So, hugging grandkids can happen safely again… as long as you’re only gathering with one household.

But that doesn’t mean that you can ditch that mask despite having the vaccine.

The new guidelines advise “fully-vaccinated” individuals:

You should still take steps to protect yourself and others in many situations, like wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Take these precautions whenever you are:

You should still avoid medium or large-sized gatherings.

You should still delay domestic and international travel. If you do travel, you’ll still need to follow CDC requirements and recommendations.

You should still watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home and away from others.

You will still need to follow guidance at your workplace.

Under a section with the heading “What We Know and What We’re Still Learning”, the CDC explains the reasons for the extra caution.

We know that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death. We’re still learning how effective the vaccines are against variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.

that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death. We know that other prevention steps help stop the spread of COVID-19, and that these steps are still important, even as vaccines are being distributed. We’re still learning how well COVID-19 vaccines keep people from spreading the disease. Early data show that the vaccines may help keep people from spreading COVID-19, but we are learning more as more people get vaccinated.

that other prevention steps help stop the spread of COVID-19, and that these steps are still important, even as vaccines are being distributed. We’re still learning how long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.

COVID-19 vaccines can protect people. As we know more, CDC will continue to update our recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Did you really think that these COVIDictators would give up the “New Normal” so easily?

Nope. They’re saying, “So what if the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have a greater than 90% efficacy rate? The Pfizer vaccine showed 94% efficacy rate in a real-world study, but you still need to wear the damned mask, peasant! Because you never know what’s around the corner… Lock down, mask up, and don’t ask questions or we’ll call you a ‘Science Denier’ and a Neanderthal. And, heck, we just might take your kids away.”

Look, it’s important to keep people healthy, but let’s be real — there are other costs besides physical health to consider.

Public Health experts have had an outsized voice for the past year and no one has bothered to ask if this is the world that we want to live in — one with kids struggling with e-learning or no learning at all, businesses shutting down, everyone locked in their home when positive cases of the virus get “too high” in an area, no physical contact with loved ones, no family gatherings for the joys and sorrows of life, no ability to say our final goodbyes in person, or even to bury our dead properly. We don’t even let children see the smiles from strangers. What does that do to childhood development? We have no idea. And no one seems to care. The single focus seems to be to completely eradicate an airborne virus. Good luck with that, the Plague still exists.

Maybe a few public health “experts” need to have a chat with Professor Woolhouse, an infectious disease expert who was part of the U.K. response to COVID. He calls lockdowns a “panic measure” that was a “monumental mistake on a global scale.”

Infectious Disease Scientist Says COVID Lockdown Was A ‘Panic Measure’ And A ‘Monumental Mistake On A Global Scale’

But aside from that, perhaps there would be more vaccine buy-in if people — after making an informed choice — are reassured that they can return to the “Old Normal” because their risk of contracting or spreading the virus is minuscule after being “fully vaccinated.”

