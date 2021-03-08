http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IFDKlUIOtrQ/

New York City fire officials are investigating an unsanctioned racy photo shoot firefighters held with an Instagram model.

Vera Smirnova dropped by the Engine 8/Ladder 2 stationhouse on 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan for scantily-clad pictures with members of the department last Friday. “I was on fire,” Smirnova captioned a series of pictures showing her posed with — and on — the team.

The New York Post also reported members of the FDNY were spotted with model Anastasia Fields, which isn’t the first time she’s been in the news for such a stunt. Last year, she made similar waves with “New York’s Finest” as she flashed her bottom in a shot with officers of the NYPD. At the time, she said she did it “just for fun,” but “it crushed it on Instagram so I started doing it more and more.”

The stunt may have had more serious consequences, however. Upon seeing the photos, FDNY officials released a statement announcing the “Department is aware of the photos and is investigating” and the “members involved will be suspended.”

The photo shoot seems to violate FDNY social media policy, stipulating that “members of the department are prohibited from taking photographs, videotaping or recording audio while working unless authorized.”

