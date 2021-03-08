https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/08/new-york-times-says-number-of-unaccompanied-minors-being-detained-has-biden-administration-filling-facilities-akin-to-jails/

As Twitchy reported this weekend, the CDC has given the Biden administration the OK to pack “reception centers” for unaccompanied minors apprehended at the border to 100 percent capacity, despite concerns over the coronavirus spreading. We’re not certain if these are the same migrant overflow facilities that President Biden has already reopened in Texas and Florida, but CNN’s Phil Mattingly says that the number of unaccompanied minors in Border Patrol facilities “has reached dramatic highs.”

The number of unaccompanied migrant children in US Border Patrol facilities has reached dramatic highs — more than 3,200, according to internal agency documents reviewed by @priscialva https://t.co/gaSMNGtDjt — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) March 8, 2021

I wonder why? 🤔 — Thomas Adams (@Thomas_Adams85) March 8, 2021

Biden’s fault — Mark Strother (@Strohbro_Virgil) March 8, 2021

Biden invited them — Pan Kosher Horilka 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@HorilkaPan) March 8, 2021

Here is a question: why do these parents try to get to America and not to middle class areas of Mexico of which there are many? Mexico City, coastal areas, etc all offer at least a 2nd world lifestyle, and don’t require dangerous treks through Cartel controlled northern Mexico — Matt Harbison (@mattyharby) March 8, 2021

Why do celebrities always say they’re moving to Canada or France and not Mexico if their candidate doesn’t win?

Biden and his political clown party have rendered citizenship meaningless. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) March 8, 2021

Ben Shapiro caught this bit about the Border Patrol “filling facilities akin to jails” with minors, whose numbers have tripled in the past two weeks.

Kids in cages, you might say pic.twitter.com/BZH0nHU5Ds — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 9, 2021

Guess that means that the Biden administration clearly owns this problem now. — Beast Mode (@40CalWisdom) March 9, 2021

They’ve dug a hole so deep that they don’t know how to fix it, and can’t admit that it’s wrong. So they’re trying to cover it up even more so by implementing bills that have hidden agendas. — 2021 is a shit show (@3RDEyESeesalll) March 9, 2021

Really digging deep in the thesaurus these days for words that are synonymous with cages. — Ping Pong Seemillers (@see081480) March 9, 2021

Cages everywhere thrilled at getting a sexy new rebrand — Unknown 💤 (@BeardedCaviar) March 9, 2021

They are called Junior Detainment Resorts. — MikeyS (@mikeys327) March 9, 2021

Are you talking about the migrant hospitality centers? — pdaak (@pdaak1) March 9, 2021

but @PressSec says they are being “handled” humanely. Hmmm I guess the standard for “humane” is different for the liberals amongst us. — Morris McGurk Whithorne (@AnnieWhithorne) March 9, 2021

No more kids in cages. Put them in reception areas. But don’t they drink from the same toilets? Or was that a lie? — Joe Stock 🇺🇸✝️ (@josephstock95) March 9, 2021

The crisis of leadership in this country is incredible. These people have lost their minds and haven’t a clue of what to do about this. — Jack🧉 (@yerbafootball) March 9, 2021

Good thing there’s no crisis at the border, or else it might be REALLY bad. — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) March 9, 2021

Oddly enough, there were fewer kids in these “facilities” during the Trump administration since the incentive for child trafficking was essentially eliminated. — Landon (@Landon_Express) March 9, 2021

How’s that open border deal working out? — office of executive orders (@JBM109R) March 9, 2021

Keep it up with your tweets and Biden will sign an executive order to the tax payer to build a trillion dollars worth of 5 star hotels to house the illegals. — Gigi (@cc20rloh) March 9, 2021

According to the Washington Post, the government’s plan is to use hotels in McAllen, El Paso, and Phoenix if it runs out of space for families at ICE “rapid-processing hubs.”

By the way, it’s amazing how many liberals allegedly follow Shapiro on Twitter and still believe he was a huge Trump supporter.

