https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/03/08/noted-journalist-don-lemon-we-dont-need-to-hear-the-other-side-of-megyn-markles-racism-charge-against-royals-n339813
About The Author
Related Posts
BREAKING: FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith Sentenced to Probation for Creating False Email Connected to Carter Page FISA Warrant
January 29, 2021
Brilliant: Amid COVID Closure, a Barbershop Beats the System By Reopening as a Film Studio
January 22, 2021
No Way: Boy Scouts Let in Girls, Gigantic Problems and a Lawsuit Ensue
December 29, 2020
Democrats on the Brink of War
December 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy