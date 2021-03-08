https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/542066-ohio-college-student-dies-after-alleged-hazing-incident

A Bowling Green State University (BGSU) student died on Sunday after an alleged fraternity hazing incident.

Multiple media outlets reported that Stone Foltz, a sophomore business student at the northwestern Ohio university, died after attending an off-campus party where alcohol was present.

An attorney Foltz’s family said it would not comment on the circumstances surrounding his death.

“At this time we are gathering all of the facts leading to his untimely death and we have no interest in commenting on speculation,” Sean Alto told ABC News. “However, we do ask that you please show respect and consideration for Stone’s family. Despite their unbearable grief, they agreed to donate Stone’s organs so that others may have a second chance at life.”

BGSU said in a statement on Saturday that it “placed Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity on interim suspension for alleged hazing activity.”

“We are working with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this unfolding situation,” it added.

The national chapter of The Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity told ABC News it was “horrified and outraged” by Foltz’s death.

“We extend our deepest and sincere sympathy to the student’s family and friends and all of those affected by this tragic loss,” the fraternity said.

BGSU said the incident has triggered a full investigation into the activities of all greek organizations off campus.

“BGSU is committed to not just the student conduct and law enforcement investigations, but a full inquiry into each Greek chapter’s prevention and compliance responsibilities under University policies prohibiting hazing,” the school said. “These University processes and policies have been established to set high expectations and standards and to enforce compliance and ensure the safety of all students.”

