Monday, March 8 is International Women’s Day. The United Nations have celebrated the day since 1977. On the organization’s website, it reads “A challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change. So let’s all choose to challenge. How will you help forge a gender equal world? Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness against bias. Take action for equality.”

Explaining the broader purpose of the event, the website continues. “International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality.”

While many organizations and public figures celebrated women on International Women’s Day, in a biologically contradictory fashion, many other activists, organizations and celebrities offered additional salutations to men. On a day designed to “celebrate women’s achievement,” the hashtag #TransWomenAreWomen was trending on Twitter.

The pro-abortion lobbying group NARAL Pro-Choice America tweeted “Happy International Women’s Day! If you identify as a woman, then you’re a woman—and today is for you.”

Actress Jessica Chastain wrote, “Trans women are women.”

Activist Charlotte Clymer, who works for the pro-abortion group Catholics for Choice, tweeted “I love that this hashtag is trending not because of some planned campaign but simply due to a ton of cis women independently making it clear they stand beside their sisters on [International Women’s Day 2021].”

UN Free & Equal, a United Nations human rights initiative, tweeted “Every year, transphobia kills hundreds of trans women worldwide. On International Women’s Day, a reminder from the UN that ALL women have a right to be safe and live free from violence and discrimination – [trans] women included!”

The Human Rights Campaign tweeted, “Simple reminder today: Trans women are women, Trans girls are girls.”

The United State of Women went with, “Trans women are women. Trans girls are girls. And transphobia is NEVER okay. Happy [Women’s Day] to ALL women and girls!”

Mermaids, a UK charity, tweeted “We love to see #TransWomenAreWomen trending on [International Women’s Day]. We love to see the support, acceptance and compassion for trans women who deserve to be respected. Let’s keep it going!”

Director Julie Cohen tweets, “Celebrating ALL of us on International Women’s Day.” 

Stonewall, a British LGBT advocacy group, tweeted “On [International Women’s Day] we send love, solidarity & support to all lesbian, bi & trans women in the UK & across the world. We’re proud to fight for their freedom, equity and potential, and to bring about change for our communities alongside so many brave, determined feminists.”

A Planned Parenthood account in South Carolina wrote, “A reminder on [International Women’s Day]: Transgender girls are girls,” adding that “The anti-trans bill introduced in the SC Statehouse is harmful to kids and offensive to all of us.”

