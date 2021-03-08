https://hannity.com/media-room/on-your-own-de-blasios-wife-tells-residents-to-intervene-against-crime-after-slashing-cop-budget/

Chirlane McCray -the wife of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio- stunned millions of New Yorkers on social media over the weekend; asking average residents to “intervene” against crime after slashing the NYPD budget.

“As attacks on Asian American communities continue, we’re asking New Yorkers to show up for their neighbors and intervene when witnessing hateful violence or harassment. I know that can be frightening when you aren’t sure what to do or say, but you can learn,” posted McCray on Twitter.

“Fear is a normal feeling when stepping into a confrontation, but being prepared can help. I’ll share @iHollaback‘s 5 D’s, which are easy to remember tactics that we can all use to de-escalate a situation. D is for Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay, and Direct,” she added.

1. Distract. Take attention away from the person causing harm, the hate crime or incident survivor, or situation itself. Just try interrupting it. Ignore the harasser and engage directly with the person who is being targeted by asking a question like, “What time is it?” — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) March 6, 2021

4. Delay: Check in with the survivor after the incident. This shows them that they are valued. This is a great way to support your neighbor if you aren’t feeling confident in the moment. Ask how they’re doing, if they need support or if you can help them file a report. — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) March 6, 2021

5. Direct: Respond directly to the aggressor or physically intervene and only after assessing the situation. Be confident, assertive, calm. This is risky, but sometimes all we can do is speak up. If the harasser responds, try your best to focus on assisting the person targeted. — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) March 6, 2021

NYC SPIRALS: 112 Injured By Gunfire in 9 Days, Local Says ‘Haven’t Seen Anything Like This in My Life’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.04.20 Violence and gunfire continued to plague New York City since anti-police protests started back in June, with authorities confirming more than 100 people have been shot in the last 9 days. “There have been 112 victims in 83 shootings over a nine-day period ending Saturday, according to police. Most of those shot were expected to survive, but at least six people have died in the past week and others suffered serious or critical injuries,” reports 1010Wins. The NYPD on Sunday released this info detailing the nine-day stretch of shootings.

Friday, 6/19 – 8 shooting incidents with 9 victims.

Saturday, 6/20 -18 shooting incidents with 24 victims.

Sunday, 6/21 – 2 shooting incidents with 5 victims.

Monday, 6/22 – 11 shooting incidents with 17 victims.

Tuesday, 6/23 – 10 shooting incidents with 10 victims.

Wednesday, 6/24 – 3 shooting incidents with 5 victims.

Thursday, 6/25 – 5 shooting incidents with 8 victims.

Friday, 06/26 – 9 incidents with 10 victims.

Saturday, 06/27 – 17 incidents with 24 victims. “It has just been ridiculous how it has taken place, because we saw a serious decline over a five year period and we have working relationships to work with our police department with their community policing,” said one local leader in Brooklyn. “Now look at what we’re faced with. I have not seen anything like this in my entire life living here in New York.” Read the full report here. NYC SPIRALS: 7 People Shot in 10 MINUTES in Separate Brooklyn Shootings posted by Hannity Staff – 6.09.20 New York City continued to struggle with an uptick in gun crime in the wake of anti-police protests in all five boroughs, with seven people shot within 10 minutes in separate incidents in Brooklyn. “Seven people were wounded in three shootings just 10 minutes apart Monday night in different Brooklyn neighborhoods,” reports the NY Post. “The gunplay started at about 10:40 p.m. on Bainbridge Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant.” “I could see she was breathing, but she wasn’t moving,” said one eyewitness. “The city reported 40 shootings last week — the most in a week since 2015. In the same time period in 2019, there were 24 shootings,” adds the Post. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: NY Post

