(FOX NEWS) — Critics of Dr. Anthony Fauci took to social media to mark one year since the “60 Minutes” interview in which the country’s top disease expert seemed to downplay the use of masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has since been a fierce advocate for mask-wearing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. But former President Trump and his advocates seized on the interview as an example of an early misstep.

Fauci told “60 Minutes” at the time that there was “no reason to be walking around with a mask.”

