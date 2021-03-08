https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/18-americans-support-defunding-police-main-objective-black-lives-matter-everyone-still-pandering/

A new poll has found that only 18 percent of Americans support defunding the police, one of the main objectives of the Black Lives Matter domestic terror group.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos and USA Today, found low support even among Democrats and black Americans overall.

Activists and far-left politicians in the city have been pushing to defund the department since the death of George Floyd, which sparked riots and terror across the nation.

“Only 18% of respondents supported the movement known as ‘defund the police,’ and 58% said they opposed it. Though white Americans (67%) and Republicans (84%) were much more likely to oppose the movement, only 28% of Black Americans and 34% of Democrats were in favor of it,” the pollsters found. “And the responses were even more negative when Americans were asked if they thought the police should be abolished or eliminated, with 67% overall saying they were opposed, including a majority of Black Americans and Democrats. “

The survey’s findings seem to heavily imply that Black Lives Matter is a fringe movement that would have no real support if people weren’t guilted and shamed by the media for daring to oppose it.

“When it first surfaced, I think people had the wrong definition of what that meant. We still obviously need a police force. We need them in full force,” Valda Pugh, 67, a retiree from Louisville, Kentucky, told the pollsters.

The movement was dealt a massive blow in February, when the city of Minneapolis is set to spend $6.4 million hiring dozens more police officers.

Several city council members have proposed replacing the police department with a public safety office. Their effort is being boosted by Yes 4 Minneapolis, which is “being fueled by a half-million dollar grant from the Washington, D.C.-based group Open Society Policy Center, which is associated with billionaire George Soros. Organizers hope to collect 20,000 signatures by March 31.”

