Former President Bill Clinton embraces Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.), July 17, 2013. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) issued a statement today in recognition of International Women’s Day and explaining why the theme of that day this year is “We Choose to Challenge.”

Here is the full text of the statement Pelosi put out in recognition of International Women’s Day:

“On International Women’s Day, we look back with pride on the extraordinary progress that women in America and around the world have forged toward the promise of equality, education and opportunity for themselves and their daughters. While we celebrate the achievements of generations of trailblazing women, we also remember that, in too many places across the globe, our mission to build a brighter, more just and equal future for women remains incomplete. “This International Women’s Day, women are suffering a devastating, disproportionate toll from the pandemic and economic crisis. In America, over 2.3 million women have been forced to leave the workforce, including nearly 1 million mothers. Democrats acted boldly to deliver relief for women and their families by passing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, to put vaccines in people’s arms, money in people’s pockets, children back in school and workers back in jobs. While this robust legislation helps crush the virus, it will also strengthen women-owned small businesses and provide critical funding for child care to ensure women can continue to support themselves and their families. Democrats will continue to deliver results that lift up women in a way that recognizes the value and contributions of women in every area of life. “This year’s theme, ‘Choose to Challenge’ is a call to action. Today, we choose to challenge old norms that prevent women from taking their full place in our societies, our governments and our economies. We choose to challenge those who commit violence and abuse against women and undermine our rights and our dignity. And we choose to challenge one another to continue standing up, speaking out and using our power to demand our rights. Here at home and around the world, we will not rest until the voices of every woman and girl is heard, respected and empowered – because nothing is more wholesome to our communities and the world than the increased leadership and participation of women.”

