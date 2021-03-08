https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/08/piss-off-with-this-nonsense-ezra-klein-offers-up-crappy-defense-for-joe-biden-getting-a-little-sharp-about-politicians-who-undermine-mask-mandates/

Last week, Joe Biden blasted Texas and Mississippi’s leadership for their “Neanderthal thinking” when it comes to statewide mask mandates:

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake” and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

If Joe Biden were truly committed to following science, he might’ve realized that Neanderthals likely weren’t the knuckle-dragging oafs they were once thought to be.

But we digress.

Ezra Klein, who left Vox for the greener pastures of the New York Times, doesn’t seem to take issue with Biden’s characterization of Texas and Mississippi. In fact, according to Klein, it actually makes total sense for Biden to slam governors like Greg Abbott and Tate Reeves for trusting people to take responsible precautions without being told to by the government. Because, you see, Joe Biden has suffered personal loss:

Biden buried two children, and a spouse, who died because of disasters he couldn’t stop. So if he gets a little sharp when politicians undermine something as simple as wearing a mask to save the lives of other people’s parents, spouses, and children, well… — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 4, 2021

I’ve watched a lot of Biden speeches. The refusal, particularly among political leaders, to wear masks, gets him angry in a way little else does. I don’t think you need to reach too hard to understand why. There’s little as real to him as the possibility, and pain, of loss. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 4, 2021

Got that, everybody?

This is a great point https://t.co/BRdGtmNjBC — Braco Beth (@BracoBeth) March 4, 2021

It totally is. Except, you know, for the fact that it’s not. At all.

Ezra. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 4, 2021

We can certainly sympathize with Joe Biden when it comes to loss. In fact, we’re pretty sure that most of us can empathize with him when it comes to loss.

But what Ezra is doing is suggesting that Biden’s losses should carry more weight than everyone else’s.

Nobody else has ever experienced loss. Good work, Ezra. https://t.co/FcN8tH4Zuz — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 4, 2021

Moreover, Joe Biden’s losses had literally nothing to do with COVID19. And it’s pretty gross to see Ezra Klein try to use those losses to shame others.

I’m old enough to remember when “the wrong Trump died” trended on Twitter for days when Trump’s brother died, but hey guyz let’s just leave Biden alone. What happened in your personal life has nothing to do with the politics you’re trying to shove down my throat. Stop it. https://t.co/RCPADCUD1o — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 4, 2021

Two of my family members died in a pedestrian-car accident.

This gives me absolutely no moral authority or bitchiness pass.

All it means is that my family has gone through tremendous loss and sadness because of a disaster we couldn’t stop. https://t.co/IJQzGeWj5U — Laurel Van Driest (@lvandriest) March 5, 2021

Ezra seems to be under the impression that emotionally charged arguments should be what dictates policy for everyone else.

If Biden can’t separate his personal traumas from his impulse to demand compliance with his whims, well… https://t.co/jBKxLQJpvD — Derick, Avatar of Life (@derickalsept) March 5, 2021

Then Joe Biden’s not cut out for any of this.

Oh this is dumb. You cannot, cannot, cannot allow your personal tragedy and loss become your public policy for 330 million people. https://t.co/ZS2VtqIf0Q — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 4, 2021

Maybe even worse, Ezra is using it as an safety valve for the president. — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) March 4, 2021

Ezra’s only good quality is he doesn’t give a damn what people think. But it also means he doesn’t listen, because he spent too much time hearing how smart he was when he was a kid. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 4, 2021

Couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

Piss off with this nonsense — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 4, 2021

