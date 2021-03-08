https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/police-shootout-caught-on-video/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
If you ever had any question abt how quickly seemingly innocuous situations escalate, watch this. I believe a national conversation on policing is a good thing, but it’s hard to have an honest conversation when much of the public has NO IDEA what goes on every day on the streets. pic.twitter.com/IMrMTTkAtT
— Delano Squires (@Mr_Squires) March 6, 2021
Everything happens in the final 10 seconds.