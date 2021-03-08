http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KjuKt2TQD_s/

Meghan Markle did the world a service when she trashed the British royal family with her husband, Prince Harry, in an interview Sunday evening with Oprah Winfrey in California.

In her petulant complaints about how difficult it was to be a princess, and in her fraudulent claims that her son was excluded from a princely title because of race, Markle exposed the “woke” culture as an empty shell of entitlement, more concerned with narcissism than with any kind of “social justice.”

Markle made the astonishing claim that a member of the royal family had “concerns” about her son Archie’s skin color. Neither she nor Harry would name the individual in question, allowing the whole family to be tarnished.

It is a claim that lacks any credibility, given that Queen Elizabeth, now 94, was among the first white leaders to embrace African liberation figures in the 1960s, dancing with Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah at a time when racial segregation was common elsewhere.

British journalist Piers Morgan correctly noted the hypocrisy of Markle and Harry complaining about tabloid media coverage while using Oprah to attack the royal family. He fretted that the interview “will be a triumph for Meghan in America,” and that the “narrative of a poor, vulnerable, unsuspecting bi-racial woman thrown to the wolves by a white, racist Royal Family and racist British press is already being heralded as ‘courageous’ and ‘brave’ and ‘iconic’ across the United States.”

Morgan needn’t have worried. Few Americans are impressed by a Markle’s act. The only cheers are from the “woke” crowd, overrepresented in the media, who lack the self-awareness to see that Markle is damaging the effort to make elite institutions more inclusive by suggesting that they do so at risk of self-destruction.

Think how much good Markle could have done for the truly oppressed in her royal position. At least she has exposed the “woke” culture for the destructive force it really is.

