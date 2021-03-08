https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/president-trump-promises-travel-alaska-campaign-dead-weight-rino-lisa-murkowski/

President Trump vowed over the weekend to travel to Alaska and campaign against Lisa Murkowski in her reelection bid.

Via The Hill and Trending Politics:

Former President Trump vowed to travel to Alaska to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) next year as she seeks reelection.

Murkowski, who first took office in 2002, has been a longtime critic of the former president and top GOP wild card in recent votes. She bucked her party this week by announcing she’d back Rep. Deb Haaland’s (D-N.M.) nomination to serve as Interior secretary, and she was one of seven Senate Republicans to vote to convict Trump in his impeachment trial last month.

She is the only one of the seven seeking reelection in 2022.

“I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski. She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator,” Trump said in a statement to The Hill. “Her vote to advance radical left democrat Deb Haaland for Secretary of the Interior is yet another example of Murkowski not standing up for Alaska.”

The threat marks the latest indication that Trump plans to heavily insert himself into 2022 races across the country.