https://www.theblaze.com/news/pro-life-evangelical-group-backed-biden-used-betrayed

A group of pro-life evangelical leaders who banded together to support the election of President Joe Biden in the 2020 election are now

expressing shock and dismay that the Democratic politician who has toed his party’s line on abortion is somehow betraying their movement and using taxpayer money to pay for abortions.

What’s this now?

During the 2020 election, Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden declared their support for the pro-abortion candidate and put out a petition encouraging fellow believers to back the Democratic nominee.

“As pro-life evangelicals, we disagree with Vice President Biden and the Democratic platform on the issue of abortion,” the group said. “But we believe a biblically shaped commitment to the sanctity of human life compels us to a consistent ethic of life that affirms the sanctity of life from beginning to end.”

The petition went on to say that they were also concerned about racism, poverty, health care, child care, and minimum wage. But they were not going to give up on the life issue.

“We believe that on balance, Joe Biden’s policies are more consistent with the biblically shaped ethic of life than those of Donald Trump,” the group said. “Therefore, even as we continue to urge different policies on abortion, we urge evangelicals to elect Joe Biden as president.”

Well, it looks like their urgings have been for naught — and now they’re realizing it, much to their own shock and dismay.

In an open letter posted over the weekend, the pro-lifers who invested in the Biden campaign now say they feel “used and betrayed” by the Biden administration and decried the fact that the COVID relief package the Senate passed over the weekend excludes the Hyde Amendment, which prevents tax money from being used to fund abortion.



Breaking911 on Twitter



twitter.com



“As pro-life leaders in the evangelical community, we publicly supported President Biden’s candidacy with the understanding that there would be engagement [with] us on the issue of abortion and particularly the Hyde Amendment,” the group’s letter said. “The Biden team wanted to talk to us during the campaign to gain our support, and we gave it on the condition there would be active dialogue and common ground solutions on the issue of abortion. There has been no dialogue since the campaign.”

The group did not bother to explain why they were surprised that the Biden-backed COVID relief package would exclude the Hyde Amendment, considering Biden’s past.

The Biden campaign said on its own website before the election that Biden supported repealing the Hyde Amendment. And since day one, the Biden administration has made it clear that it cannot be trusted on the Hyde Amendment or the Mexico City policy, which bans federal funds for foreign NGOs that promote or perform abortions.

Just last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to answer whether the COVID relief bill would include “millions” that would go to the abortion industry.

The Pro-Life Evangelicals for Biden letter went on to call on the president and his party to recognize and honor the courage they and their pro-life, pro-Biden Catholic brethren exercised in 2020.

“We feel used and betrayed and have no intention of simply watching these kinds of efforts happen from the sidelines,” the group wrote. “Many evangelicals and Catholics took risks to support Biden publicly. President Biden and Democrats need to honor their courage.”

The group called on Biden and Congress to insert the Hyde Amendment into the relief package and issued a warning: “If this is not done, it will raise the question of whether or not we are still welcome in the Democratic Party.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

