White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday confirmed that Joe Biden wants biological males to dominate women’s sports.

A reporter asked Psaki about an amendment to the Covid relief bill introduced by GOP Senator Tuberville that would defund schools allowing transgender kids to compete in girl’s sports.

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (WV) joined the Republicans and voted in favor of the amendment that would have defunded the schools.

The White House reporter asked Psaki if Joe Biden expressed any regret that the measure got bipartisan support.

“The president’s position on the rights of transgender kids to play sports is clear– he signed an executive order and he believes transgender rights are human rights and wants to see kids have the opportunity to play sports and participate in a range of activities,” Psaki said.

In other words, Joe Biden believes biological males who identify as transgender, are more important than your daughters.

What about the rights of young girls?

.@PressSec: “The president’s position on the rights of transgender kids to play sports is clear… He wants to see kids have the opportunity to play sports and participate in a range of activities.” pic.twitter.com/QEg7hZrj5q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 8, 2021

