White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said Joe Biden will give his first primetime address this Thursday to once again talk about Covid.

Joe Biden and the Democrat-media complex talk about Covid nonstop because they simply don’t want Americans to go back to living normal lives.

Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are using the ‘Covid crisis’ to pass massive spending packages and change election laws.

They don’t want to let go of their newfound power.

“The president will deliver his first primetime address to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown on Thursday,” Psaki said.

“He will discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered,” she added.

This is pure Marxism.

WATCH:

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki: “The president will deliver his first primetime address to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown on Thursday.” pic.twitter.com/hvXlRZqM6W — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 8, 2021

All Joe Biden does is talk about Covid.

A couple weeks ago Joe Biden, his handler wife Jill, Kamala and her husband held a moment of silence surrounded by 500 candles to commemorate the 500,000 Americans lost to Covid.

This is something you would see in China.

