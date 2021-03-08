https://justthenews.com/world/europe/queen-breaks-silence-makes-first-comments-meghan-markles-interview-oprah?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday issued a statement on behalf of the Queen addressing revelations from Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle in their recent Oprah Winfrey interview.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” a statement from the Palace reads. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The brief statement ends: “Harry, Meghan and (son) Archie will always be much loved family members.”

There were numerous allegations during the two-hour TV interview Sunday evening. But the most explosive came from Markle, the duchess of Sussex. Markle, who is biracial, said a member of the royal family had expressed “concerns” to her husband about the color of her then-unborn child’s skin.

Winfrey later said Harry told her off-camera that the concerns did not come from the Queen or her husband, Philip.

Markle also claimed that she was mistreated by Britain’s royal household and “The Firm,” which includes the Queen and senior family members. She said she had had suicidal thoughts but was told by the Palace’s human resources office that there was nothing they could do for her since she wasn’t a paid staff member.

Harry, for his part, said the stress – and the couple’s decision to withdraw from royal duty – damaged his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, who is heir to the British throne. He said for a period of time his dad would not take his calls.

