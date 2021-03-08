https://hannity.com/media-room/randy-andy-defiant-cuomo-tells-democrats-there-is-no-way-i-resign/
GRAHAM on HANNITY: I Haven’t Had One Reporter Ask Me About Andrew Cuomo
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.21
Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with Sean Hannity Monday night to discuss the media’s blatant double-standard regarding Andrew Cuomo; saying not a single reporter has asked him about the New York Governor.
“I don’t know the case here. I believe in due process and presumption of innocence,” said Hannity.
“The Democratic Party is now piling on Andrew Cuomo because he’s made a lot of enemies. But we’ve been consistent… They’re now giving Cuomo a complete pass,” said Graham. “Schumer accused all Republicans of supporting sexual assault. Have you heard him say one word about this?”
“The idea that Kavanaugh was guilty was pervasive. I haven’t had one person ask me about the accusations against Governor Cuomo from the media, not one,” he added.
HILLARY TURNS: Clinton Says Allegations Against Andrew Cuomo ‘Raise Serious Questions’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.21
Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton weighed-in Tuesday on allegations of sexual misconduct against Governor Andrew Cuomo; saying the accusations “raise serious questions” and deserve a thorough investigation.
“These stories are difficult to read, and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to,” said Clinton in a statement.
“I’m glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation,” she added.
Read the full report at The Hill.