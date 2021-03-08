https://hannity.com/media-room/randy-andy-defiant-cuomo-tells-democrats-there-is-no-way-i-resign/

GRAHAM on HANNITY: I Haven’t Had One Reporter Ask Me About Andrew Cuomo

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.21

Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with Sean Hannity Monday night to discuss the media’s blatant double-standard regarding Andrew Cuomo; saying not a single reporter has asked him about the New York Governor.

“I don’t know the case here. I believe in due process and presumption of innocence,” said Hannity.

“The Democratic Party is now piling on Andrew Cuomo because he’s made a lot of enemies. But we’ve been consistent… They’re now giving Cuomo a complete pass,” said Graham. “Schumer accused all Republicans of supporting sexual assault. Have you heard him say one word about this?”

“The idea that Kavanaugh was guilty was pervasive. I haven’t had one person ask me about the accusations against Governor Cuomo from the media, not one,” he added.

Watch Graham on ‘Hannity’ above.