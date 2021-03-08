https://saraacarter.com/rep-gosar-big-tech-getting-15-discount-to-hire-foreign-workers/

Big Tech is saving money by hiring foreign workers over the men and women of America, according to an exclusive interview with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz) with Breitbart.

Gosar spoke with the news agency at CPAC about the incentives big tech has when hiring foreign over domestic employees. He spoke on visa programs like the Optional Practical Training program.

Breitbart reports that Gosar introduced the “Fairness for High Skilled Americans Act” in 2019 since American workers cannot be hired through it.

“I’m one of the big people talking about OPT, which is the Optional Practical Training program, that Congress never authorized,” he said. Congress never approved of the program, instead the Department of Homeland Security has been running it on its own.

“This is an unkept intrusion of foreign workers that gives benefits to people like big tech to bring in folks from China, and from Pakistan, and from India, and one of the problems that exists here is that you get a 15.5 percent discount to hire them over American citizens,” Gosar said to Breitbart. “That 15.5 percent discount is the FICA [Federal Insurance Contribution Act] withholding tax that puts money into Social Security and Medicare.”

This program is funded by American taxpayers and leads to half a million foreign students receiving jobs each year.

