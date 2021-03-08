https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/rep-greene-says-she-wont-get-covid-19-vaccination-i-dont-think-i-need?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during an interview on The Water Cooler told show host David Brody that she is not going to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“I fully believe it’s everyone’s choice and I don’t think I need the vaccine,” the freshman Georgia Republican said. “I’m 46-years-old, I’m not in the high risk group. I’m perfectly healthy and I have full confidence in my immune system to naturally defeat COVID-19…as long as God is willing.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently shared “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People.” Among the recommendations provided, the CDC indicated that fully vaccinated individuals can spend time inside with each other without donning face masks or practicing social distancing.

A CDC webpage which indicates it was updated on Jan. 5, 2021 states that: “Wearing masks and social distancing help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough. Vaccines will work with your immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed.” That webpage also states that: “The combination of getting vaccinated and following CDC’s recommendations to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from COVID-19.”

Greene said during the interview that she and other people “feel healthy enough to trust our own immune systems to survive COVID. And with over 99% of people under the age of 65 surviving COVID, I think my odds are pretty good and I’m willing to take that gamble. And the government has no right to tell me or anyone else that I’m required to have a vaccine to fly on an airplane, to go in restaurants, to buy and sell in the marketplace, for my children to attend school, or any other freedom and right that I have. The government needs to get out of our business and allow us to be completely open and make decisions for ourself with our health,” the congresswoman said.

