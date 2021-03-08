https://www.dailywire.com/news/reports-migrants-are-being-released-in-states-after-testing-positive-for-covid

Multiple reports have cited relatively high positive COVID-19 test rates among illegal aliens released into the states.

According to Bill Reagan, director of Loaves and Fishes — a food bank and homeless shelter in Harlingen, Texas, where Border Patrol agents are dropping migrants after temporarily retaining them — as much as a quarter of the migrants released at the town tested positive for the virus, The Washington Times reported Sunday.

The paper said Reagan told a Harlingen City Commission meeting last week “that the migrants are processed at the border and then bused to his facility, so they may have contracted COVID-19 but show no signs of infection. Besides, he said, there is not much the city can do.”

he told commissioners. “Even though they test positive, they’re going to leave the next day. They’re going to get on the bus or the airplane, and they’re gone.”

A report published last week alleged that numerous asylum-seekers that have been released into the U.S. by Border Patrol officials have tested positive for the coronavirus after their release.

“Miriam Izaguirre, a 35-year-old asylum-seeker from Honduras, crossed the Rio Grande at dawn Monday with her young son and turned herself in to the authorities,” NBC News reported. “A few hours later she was released, and the first thing she did was take a rapid test for Covid-19 at the Brownsville bus station. They told her her test came out positive.”

Izaguirre told Noticias Telemundo Investiga that officials “separated about eight of us because we were positive.” The report said that she was waiting to catch a bus that was headed to Houston.

NBC reported that other migrant families that said they tested positive for the coronavirus had been waiting to go to destinations on the East Coast, including North Carolina, Maryland and New Jersey.

“The city of Brownsville administers these rapid tests at the bus station, after migrant families are released by the Border Patrol. A spokesperson for Brownsville confirmed that, since they began doing these tests Jan. 25, 108 migrants have tested positive for Covid-19, which is 6.3 percent of those who took the test,” NBC News reported. “In response to Noticias Telemundo Investiga, a spokesperson for the city said in an email that Brownsville does not have the authority to retain these migrants who plan to travel to dozens of cities throughout the country.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, (R-AR) on Monday ripped the “Biden border crisis,” saying that “amoral” policies are putting illegal aliens at risk.

“This is the Biden border crisis. But you know if you’re Joe Biden and the Democrats and they don’t believe in borders, they don’t, therefore, think it is a crisis,” Cotton said in “Fox & Friends.”

“They think this is a feature not a bug of their policy. They’ve literally turned detention centers — that are designed to turn people away at our borders — into reception centers. That’s what they’re gonna call them. What signal is that going to send? We’ve seen migrants wearing their shirts that say, Biden, let us in,” he said.

