https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/republican-national-committee-hold-part-its-donor-retreat-trumps?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Republican National Committee will hold part of its spring donors retreat next month at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump is expected to give a dinner speech to donors, say Republicans involved with planning the event, as reported by The Washington Post.

The entire weekend retreat will be in Palm Beach from April 9 to 11. The event will go on as usual in its usually location except for Saturday night when donors will go to Mar-a-Lago.

According to officials, it was easier to bring the retreat crowd to Mar-a-Lago than having Trump leave his estate.

The retreat is scheduled to include such potential presidential hopefuls as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to The Hill.

