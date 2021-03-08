https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/rnc-trump-fight-over-use-former-presidents-name-and-likeness?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Republican National Committee will not comply with a cease-and-desist order by Donald Trump’s lawyers to stop using the former president’s name and likeness in fundraising materials.

Tump’s legal team sent a letter Friday to the RNC demanding the group stop using the “unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech,” according to Politico.

RNC Chief Counsel Justin Reimer replied Monday that the RNC “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

The exchange follows Trump’s speech last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference in which he singled out several congressional Republicans for defeat in next year’s elections.

Trump is also set to speak at the RNC donor’s spring event in April that is also scheduled to include one event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

