(CNS News) — In response to the Alabama Senate voting to outlaw transgender puberty-blockers, hormone therapy, and sex-change surgery for children under the age of 18, Reverend Franklin Graham said, “God bless Alabama! Thank you for protecting your children!”

Last week, the Alabama Senate voted 23-4 to outlaw the use of such therapies and surgery for transgender minors, making it a felony to do so, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Alabama Sen. Shay Shelnutt (R) said, “Children aren’t mature enough to make these decisions on surgeries and drugs. The whole point is to protect kids.”

In a Mar. 5 post on Facebook, Rev. Graham said, “God bless Alabama! Thank you for protecting your children! The Alabama senate voted overwhelmingly (23-4) along party lines this week to make gender transitioning hormone therapy and surgery for children a FELONY.”

“Only Democrats voted against this legislation to protect children,” said Graham. “As one state senator said, ‘Children aren’t mature enough to make these decisions on surgeries and drugs.'”

“Of course they’re not—that’s just common sense,” he added. “This goes before their House of Representatives next. Let’s pray that it will pass. I applaud these legislators and hope other states will follow suit.”

The Alabama House is now reviewing the bill. Similar legislation was already approved in a House committee, reported the Associated Press.

Such pro-family laws are also under consideration in Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

Concerning this issue, the pro-LGBT Human Rights Campaign says on its website, “The legislative fight to pass discriminatory anti-transgender legislation is ramping up in state houses across the country…. Opponents of equality failed to claw back marriage equality and failed in their push for bathroom bills. This legislation is simply the latest iteration of their failing fight.

“These bills are not addressing any real problem, and they’re not being requested by constituents,” said the HRC. “Rather, this effort is being driven by national far-right organizations attempting to sow fear and hate. … [S]tates that pass legislation that attacks our community will face severe economic, legal, and reputational harm. In many cases, these legislative pushes are being prioritized above COVID-19 response and relief.”

