Awww yes, the famous wage gap myth. Gotta love the classics.

So either this is total BS and she’s trying to say the gender wage gap is SOOOOOOO bad that even a four-year-old knows about it or she’s admitting that she talks about politics in front of her small child.

Either way, this is not a great look.

4 yr old: mummy I wish you could stop working forever and just play with us everyday Me: (feeling guilt) why did you ask me this and not your dad? 4 yr old: because he earns more money than you The awareness of gender pay gap starts young How’s your weekend going? — Clare Wenham (@clarewenham) March 6, 2021

Two-year-old corgi: mummy I wish you could stop working forever and just play with me every day.

Editor: (shocked dog can speak English): Holy crap, you can speak English.

Two-year-old corgi: Duh

Hey, that’s as believable as the woke 4-year-old worried about the wage gap.

My 2 year old just read your tweet a said “Dad. How can a 4 year old not understand the gender pay gap is a false flag propagated by ultra left wing unionized educators in Oder to preprogram the weak minded to vote a certain way?” Hey! This making shit up stuff is pretty easy! — AmErican (@Flipper628) March 8, 2021

Right?!

So you’re saying that your child is more concerned with having extra money than having their father home? Sounds like stellar parenting. — Phil Bourassa (DOCTOR Neanderthal to you!) (@phildo1965) March 8, 2021

Sort of what we said as well.

Poor girl. If she’s dissatisfied with her employment situation perhaps bitching on twitter isn’t the best way to go about changing that. Just a thought. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 8, 2021

Good thought.

Imagine your kid wanting to spend more time with you and you question her motives about why you and not her dad. This lady is going to realize, too late, they grow up so fast. — Janice (@jannyfayray) March 8, 2021

The gender pay gap is almost entirely the result of voluntary actions. Men and women behave differently. Men choose career fields that earn more, they work more hours, they take more risk, etc. Paying someone less because they’re a woman has been illegal for decades. pic.twitter.com/r20BrNEqyd — Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) March 8, 2021

It is literally illegal already to pay a woman less just because she’s a woman.

4yo wouldn’t know that if you and dad didn’t talk about it. — Dan (@DanLtcR) March 8, 2021

Sounds more like he heard one of you bragging or complaining. Based on this tweet, I’m guessing it was the latter. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 8, 2021

Sounds like teaching your kid about salaries at 4 will leave him wondering his worth to you… — PetsareNOTdisposable🐕🐈‍🐘🤦‍♀️☄ (@LrElias3) March 8, 2021

Ouch.

Your daughter talked about unicorns and wanted to show her art when she interrupted your tv interview yet suddenly she’s morphed into some gender pay gap philosopher? Please. pic.twitter.com/VteYqMFX6l — Katydidn’t (@kilomikealpha77) March 8, 2021

Looks like someone asked daddy to stay home first. 😬 It’s okay, favorite parent switches often at that age. — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) March 8, 2021

My 3 yr old granddaughter asked me the other day to explain the inverse relationship bonds have to interest rates. I was at a loss given her 529 plan is invested in equities. — Big B (@blaubaugh) March 8, 2021

We’ll take ‘things that didn’t happen for $500, Alex.’

Awww man, we so miss Alex Trebek. 🙁

***

