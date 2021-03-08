https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/rnc-tells-trump-attorneys-shove-will-continue-use-trumps-name-fundraise-every-right/

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump sent a cease and desist letter to the Republican National Committee (RNC) over the weekend demanding that they stop using his name and likeness for fundraising efforts.

The letters were also sent to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

This follows a report that Trump and his new campaign team are also cracking down on the use of the president’s name for fundraising

According to a scoop from Politico on Saturday, Trump wants the organizations to stop “using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.”

On Monday the RNC responded and told Trump attorneys to stuff it — the Republican Party will continue to raise donations using Trump’s name!

The Boston Herald reported:

The Republican National Committee is defending its right to use former President Donald Trump’s name in fundraising appeals after he demanded they put an end to the practice. In a Monday letter to Trump attorney Alex Cannon, RNC chief counsel J. Justin Riemer said the committee “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech” and said “it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.” But he maintained that Trump had also “reaffirmed” to the chair of the RNC, Ronna McDaniel, over the weekend “that he approves of the RNC’s current use of his name in fundraising and other materials, including for our upcoming donor retreat event at Palm Beach at which we look forward to him participating.”

Just think of all the small donors on fixed incomes who will think that they are helping Trump when instead they will be helping monsters like Mitch McConnell or Liz Cheney!

RNC tells Trump they will use his name to fundraise and have every right to! Outrageous!

Update: within hours President Trump asked his supporters to donate directly to his PAC and NOT to the RNC to benefit RINOs.

Trump with a message and an explicit ask to send him money, and not other Republicans: pic.twitter.com/R62agEjmLP — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 9, 2021

