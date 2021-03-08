https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/604747205db3705aa0abd98b
The European Parliament has voted to strip MEPs Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati of immunity, paving the way for their extradition to Spain over their roles in the outlawed 2017 Catalon…
Beijing has launched a certificate that verifies Covid-19 status for citizens traveling abroad. The initiative comes amid a raging debate about the global adoption of a health passport….
Republican lawmakers are trying to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York, where only one governor has ever been impeached….
The best Meghan and Prince Harry Oprah interview moment on CBS had nothing to do with royal family or queen or Kate Middleton. It had to do with mental health….
A study has found that Pfizer’s Covid vaccine successfully neutralizes the Brazilian strain of the virus, a mutation that has sparked concerns due to its contagious nature and ability to evade immunit…