https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/542085-roy-blunt-wont-run-for-senate-seat-in-2022

Sen. Roy BluntRoy Dean BluntBiden gets involved to help break Senate logjam Top Republican: ‘Outrageous’ to extend National Guard deployment at Capitol Five takeaways from dramatic Capitol security hearing MORE (Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, announced on Monday that he won’t run for reelection in 2022 — marking the latest high-profile retirement for Senate Republicans.

“After 14 general election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” Blunt said in a video.

Blunt, 71, said that he will finish out his current term, which runs through 2022. He’s the fifth Senate Republican expected to not seek reelection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sens. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeySasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote Philly GOP commissioner on censures: ‘I would suggest they censure Republican elected officials who are lying’ Toomey censured by several Pennsylvania county GOP committees over impeachment vote MORE (R-Pa.), Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSchumer insists Democrats unified after chaotic coronavirus debate GOP votes in unison against COVID-19 relief bill Senate approves sweeping coronavirus measure in partisan vote MORE (R-Ohio) and Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyCBC ‘unequivocally’ endorses Shalanda Young for White House budget chief Black Caucus members lobby Biden to tap Shalanda Young for OMB head On The Money: Senate panels postpone Tanden meetings in negative sign | Biden signs supply chain order after ‘positive’ meeting with lawmakers MORE (R-Ala.) have all announced that they will retire at the end of their current term. Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrRick Scott caught in middle of opposing GOP factions Bipartisan bill would ban lawmakers from buying, selling stocks Republicans, please save your party MORE (R-N.C.) has also previously indicated he won’t run for reelection.

Sens. Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleyWhite House open to reforming war powers amid bipartisan push Garland’s AG nomination delayed by GOP roadblocks National Sheriffs’ Association backs Biden pick for key DOJ role MORE (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonMarjorie Taylor Greene’s delay tactics frustrate GOP Democrats gear up for PR battle on COVID-19 relief Johnson says leaving office after 2022 ‘probably my preference now’ MORE (R-Wis.) haven’t yet said if they will run for reelection.

Grassley, 87, has told reporters that he’ll make a decision this fall. Johnson, who had previously made a vow to only run for two terms, said last week that leaving office after 2022 was “probably my preference now.”

Republicans only need to pick up one seat next year to win back the majority. But they are defending a total of 20 seats, compared to 14 for Democrats, including two seats in states that President Biden Joe BidenLawmakers, activists remember civil rights icons to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ Fauci predicts high schoolers will receive coronavirus vaccinations this fall Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE won: Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Though Democrats have been able to historically win Senate seats in Missouri, the state has swung hard toward Republicans and will likely start out as a safe Republican seat. Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyDeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll Chamber of Commerce clarifies stance on lawmakers who voted against election certification Crenshaw pours cold water on 2024 White House bid: ‘Something will emerge’ MORE (R-Mo.) defeated the state’s most recent Democratic senator, Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillThe Memo: Punish Trump or risk a repeat, warn Democrats GOP senators criticized for appearing to pay half-hearted attention to trial Hawley watches trial from visitor’s gallery MORE, in 2018 and former President Trump Donald TrumpUS, South Korea reach agreement on cost-sharing for troops Graham: Trump can make GOP bigger, stronger, or he ‘could destroy it’ Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE won nearly 57 percent of the vote last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, who came within three points of Blunt in 2016, indicated on Monday that he will not run for the seat.

“Regarding the Senate in ‘22: Always nice to be asked. Thanks. My decision not to run was never about who I’d run against. I’m the President of @VCP_HQ and we’re building campuses for vets around the USA. Love this work, don’t want a new job. I’ll campaign for the Dem nominee!” Kander tweeted shortly after Blunt’s announcement.

Blunt’s retirement marks the latest blow for the institutionalist wing of the Senate GOP caucus, which has lost several members in recent election cycles. Sens. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerIt’s time for Biden’s Cuba GOP lawmaker patience runs thin with Trump tactics Former GOP senator: Republicans cannot let Trump’s ‘reckless’ post-election claims stand MORE (Tenn.), Lamar Alexander Lamar AlexanderCongress addressed surprise medical bills, but the issue is not resolved Trump renominates Judy Shelton in last-ditch bid to reshape Fed Senate swears-in six new lawmakers as 117th Congress convenes MORE (Tenn.) and Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsLobbying world Pat Roberts joins lobbying firm weeks after Senate retirement Senate swears-in six new lawmakers as 117th Congress convenes MORE (Kan.) — committee chairmen known for their ability to cut deals — have retired over the past two cycles.

Shelby, Blunt, Portman and Burr are also all ranking members of Senate committees, with their decisions to retire likely to set off a game of musical chairs among Senate Republicans for the plum positions. Blunt’s decision is a shift from as recently as late January, where he seemed to indicate that he was likely to run for reelection.

“I’m planning to run but I haven’t made an announcement on that yet. I’ll wait for my announcement to officially decide what I’m going to do,” he told reporters at the time.

Updated at 11:08 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

