TODD: Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, is on video, hidden video, describing the risks of mRNA injections, which are in the Pfizer and Moderna shots that people are taking. He said, “Look, the problem is we just don’t know what it does to change people’s DNA.” It’s a reasonable concern. It’s a concern I hold about those injections. But personally, I choose not to take them — and yet if you say that on Facebook, you get banned. You get knocked out.
The same is true with Twitter. They are saying they’re going to crack down on misinformation and then say it, apparently, privately to their staff, as in the case of Zuckerberg — who’s on video doing this, very similarly, to masks. In public that they all wear masks. Jack Dorsey is famous for saying you can have an edit button on Twitter after you start wearing masks.
Yet we have photos of him that appear to show him on his yacht hanging out with a rap star not wearing masks. But you do what Zuckerberg did about the vaccines or mRNA injections — which I have these concerns about — and you’ll get banned. Unless you’re Calypso Louie. Unless you’re Louis Farrakhan; right? He’s out making claims about these shots and vaccines. He calling them “death itself,” and he’s not being banned. The so-called Reverend Farrakhan has made similar claims about these vaccines, vaccines before, back in December. Rush noted his views.
FARRAKHAN: Do you believe that Satan — Satan — is concerned about vaccinating you? You trust him after all that he’s done to destroy us, you trust him? How could you allow him to stick a needle into you saying he’s helping you? They give free shots of toxic waste. You on a deathwatch. Well, if you don’t show that you’re vaccinated, you can’t come to school. What a blessing. Tell the cracker, I ain’t coming to your school.
RUSH: All right. So obviously Calypso Louie believes that the coronavirus vaccine is toxic waste. It is the white devil’s revenge for electing Kamala Harris. And he’s trying to talk his followers into not trusting the devil, the white devil, asking them how you could sit by and allow the devil to stick a needle into you, saying he’s helping you. Tell that cracker I ain’t coming to your school. And there you have more wisdom from Calypso Louie, Minister Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam.
TODD: And he’s free to say it on Facebook and Twitter.