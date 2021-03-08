https://www.dailywire.com/news/rush-limbaughs-death-certificate-says-greatest-radio-host-of-all-time

The death certificate of beloved late conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh has been made public. It was acquired by TMZ over the weekend, which revealed that the occupation section of the document describes Limbaugh as “GREATEST RADIO HOST OF ALL TIME.”

Last month, The Daily Wire reported, “Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh passed away on Wednesday morning at 70-years-old following his year-long battle with lung cancer.” His wife, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, posted on his Facebook account:

We, the Limbaugh family, are deeply saddened to announced that our beloved Rush has died…Rush Hudson Limbaugh III will forever be the greatest of all time, a courageous, brilliant gentle giant and radio pioneer. Our entire family is so thankful to everyone who prayed and cared for Rush, especially the audience he adored. Rush’s love for our country, and for all of you, will live on eternally.

Limbaugh’s radio show gave a voice to many conservatives around the nation who felt that their views were not covered in the mainstream media. As reported by The Daily Wire, “Limbaugh’s ‘The Rush Limbaugh Show’ first aired in 1988 and spent 33 years on the air, growing from being nationally syndicated with 56 radio stations to more than 600 stations with up to nearly 27 million weekly listeners.”

According to TMZ, “Kathryn Limbaugh [Rush Limbaugh’s wife], is listed as the person providing the info for the document, so it’s most likely her handiwork.”

Former President Donald Trump was complimentary of the radio show host in his recent speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, according to The Daily Wire. Trump said, “I also want to pay my love and respect to the great Rush Limbaugh, who is watching closely and smiling down on us…”

Trump also took the time to mention Limbaugh’s wife and their strong relationship. He referenced Kathryn, saying, “He is watching, and he’s loving it, and he loves Kathryn…Kathryn, thank you for being here, so great. Thank you, Kathryn. He loved you, Kathryn, I will tell you that.”

The talk show host was buried in a private ceremony in St. Louis with a small gathering of close family members. The family released a statement saying that more celebrations of his life will take place either through a virtual format or in Cape Girardeau, his hometown. According to the Southeast Missourian, “It was later confirmed that Limbaugh was buried at Bellefontaine Cemetery, a historic cemetery in St. Louis where many other famous Missourians have been laid to rest.”

The Daily Wire reported that the cemetery “spans 314 acres and contains more than 87,000 graves, including many Civil War soldiers, as well as prominent state and local politicians. Explorer William Clark, beer tycoon Adolphus Busch, and former Sen. Thomas Hart Benton are among those interred there.”

When Limbaugh passed away, his wife, Kathryn, spoke to the listeners of his syndicated radio talk show.

“I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone right now, welcoming you to another exceptional three hours of broadcasting,” she said, according to People. “For over 32 years, Rush has cherished you, his loyal audience, and always looked forward to every single show.”

“As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult — even more so when that loved one is larger than life,” she said at the time.

