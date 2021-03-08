https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sara-carter-speaks-with-illegal-migrants-as-they-cross-u-s-border/
About The Author
Related Posts
Check out Catalina Lauf…
February 24, 2021
The FBI is embarrassing…
February 26, 2021
Poland gives giant middle finger to Zuckerbook…
January 28, 2021
Class-action lawsuit against Robinhood…
January 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy