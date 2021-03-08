https://nationalfile.com/video-biden-says-military-will-focus-on-making-maternity-flight-suits-forgets-secdef-lloyd-austins-name/

President Joe Biden stated Monday that under his administration’s the top priorities of the U.S. military will be tailoring uniforms and body armor so that it fits female soldiers better, as well as changing hairstyle requirements and issuing something called “maternity flight suits.”

“Some of it’s relatively, uh, straightforward work,” Biden said. “We’re making good progress designing body armor that fits women properly, tailoring combat uniforms for women, creating maternity flight suits, updating their hairstyle requirements, and some of it is going to take an, uh, you know, an-an-an an intensity of purpose and mission to really change the culture and habits that cause to leave the military.”

Our Military is turning into a joke. pic.twitter.com/Fl63GGkKlW — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 8, 2021

Biden went on to forget the name of his Secretary of Defense, former Raytheon board member Lloyd Austin.

“I want to thank Sec – the former general, I keep calling him general, my, my uh, the guy who runs that outfit over there. I want to make sure we thank the Secretary,” Biden said, thanking Austin for his work in implementing “maternity flight suits.”



Pres. Biden appears to forget the name of the Pentagon and the name of the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin: “I want to thank the — former general…the guy who runs that outfit over there. I want to make sure we thank the Secretary.”pic.twitter.com/Re6a4H4Nfr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 8, 2021

According to Jen Psaki, Biden will make a speech on Thursday to “commemorate” the one-year anniversary of the COVID lockdowns:

President Joe Biden’s first primetime address will strike a celebratory tone and “commemorate” the one year anniversary of the divisive COVID-19 shutdown policies advocated by the Democrat Party, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed during a press conference on Monday. “The president will deliver his first primetime address to commemorate the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown on Thursday,” Psaki announced.

“He will discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the nation have suffered,” Psaki continued. “The President will look forward, highlighting the role of Americans, that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country towards getting back to normal.”

Biden has not divulged whether the Navy will begin creating maternity scuba gear, or whether astronauts will be issued maternity space suits.

