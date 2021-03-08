https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/08/shelby-steele-talks-race-relations-on-new-fox-news-podcast-with-ben-domenech/

Renowned author and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution Shelby Steele sat down as the first guest on the new Fox News podcast hosted by Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech.

On “Shelby Steele & The Consequences of Courage,” the public intellectual broke down the nation’s latest cultural revolution on race, decrying the social justice movement as one based on the pressure to prove white innocence exploited by the left.

“Critical race theory is bogus,” Steele says. “To me as a minority, demeaning, de-humanizing, I mean, you could go on forever. But it is a currency with which whites can buy innocence in the marketplace. It’s a currency which blacks and other minorities can exercise power in the political arena.”

Steele, who is black, said Americans need to find courage to reject the totalitarian impulses of the social justice movement that demonizes the population as exhaustively racist for exclusive benefits.

“White America has to find a way to restore its moral confidence,” Steele said, emphasizing it requires the courage to “say ‘look, I’m not a racist and I don’t care what you say, whether it agrees with your or doesn’t.’”

For Steele, the consequences of such courage have been far more personal.

“My brother and I have not talked in 40 years,” Steele said of his twin sibling, but added while he wishes things would have turned out differently, he himself had no regrets for defending controversial views that cost him friends and family. “If I had any regrets, it’s that I haven’t done it better than I have.”

Listen to the full podcast here.

Steele appeared on Federalist Radio Hour with Domenech last summer in the aftermath of the George Floyd riots.

